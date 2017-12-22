  1. Home
Pence: New US-Afghanistan strategy 'already bearing fruit'

By KEN THOMAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/22 18:15

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence poses for photos with troops at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence swooped into Afghanistan for a secret meeting with Afghan leaders and a visit with U.S. troops, pointing to progress four months after President Donald Trump announced a new strategy to end a stalemate in America's longest war.

Pence's unannounced trip Thursday was the first to the war-ravaged country by either Trump or the vice president, and it came as the Trump administration is seeking to stabilize the country by strengthening Afghan forces and conclude the 16-year war in Afghanistan.

The vice president said Trump's new strategy was "already bearing fruit" across the country, citing dramatic increases in American air strikes and a partnership with the Afghan military that has "put the Taliban on the defensive.