Pingtung University and Thailand universities network sign MOU for academic collaboration  

Rajabhat Universities Network is one the most prestigious university networks in Thailand

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/22 18:10

Image from official Facebook page of National Pingtung University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Pingtung University (NPTU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Thai university network in order to tighten academic exchanges and collaboration between two universities.

On Dec.21, the signing ceremony to promote a borderless teacher project took place at NPTU with a presentation by Professor Liu Yu-chung (劉育忠) and delegates from Rajabhat Universities Network (RUN), one of the biggest university systems in Thailand, reported CNA.

The MOU states mutual collaboration projects both universities have agreed upon, such as dual degree programs, exchange of teachers and students, joint research projects and publications, and the co-hosting of international academic conferences.

NPTU said the school closely follows  the government's New Southbound Policy and expects to become the center of Southeast Asian Studies. It encourages Taiwan to further exchange culture and invest in Southeast Asian countries. 

Rajabhat Universities Network, also known as the Royal Institute, is a teachers college system in Thailand. Most colleges in the Rajabhat Universities offer graduate degrees, some even to the doctoral level.
Thailand
education
National Pingtung University
Rajabhat Universities Network
New Southbound Policy

