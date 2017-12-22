Taiwan's Executive Yuan says extra long Lunar New Year holidays may be possible for workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- When workers think of 2018 the first thing they may want to know is how many days off can they afford over the coming year. Many might be delighted to hear that it may be possible to enjoy up to 19 days of consecutive holidays during the Chinese New Year.

According to an announcement published by the Department of Human Resources of the Executive Yuan, next year there are six holiday breaks of more than a single day;



1. New Year's Day (元旦) from December 31 to January 1, 2days

2. Chinese New Year (春節) from February 15 to February 20, 6 days

3. Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Day (兒童節及清明節) from 4 April to 8 April, 4 days

4. Dragon Boat Festival (端午節) from June 16 to 18, 3 days

5. The Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋節) from September 22 to 23, 2 days

6. New Year's Day 2019 (108年元旦) from December 29 to January 1, 4 days

To maximize your vacation days, it is suggested that the best time to take leave from work will be around Tomb Sweeping Day, taking leave on April 2 and 3. This will mean an eight day vacation since March 31 and April 1 are on a weekend.

Longer breaks can be taken during the Chinese New Year if leave is taken from February 12 to February 14, resulting in a total of 11 days off. The holiday can be further extended if leave is taken after the Chinese New Year from February 21 to 23, 26 and 27. That means a holiday break could start from as early as February 10 and could last until the end of the month, for a total of 19 days off.