Poets of the world send Taiwan well wishes for the New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Winter Solstice just passed the night of Dec. 21 to the morning of Dec. 22.

To mark the occasion, the international Poets of the World Movement (世界詩人運動組織) have mobilized to send greeting of warmth and friendship to Taiwan as winter officially begins, and the New Year approaches.

The Vice-chair of the Poets of the World Movement, and recipient of the National Taiwan award in Poetry, Li Kuei-Hsien is the one who sparked the barrage of well-wishes by requesting poets and writers around the world to encourage Taiwan in the New Year.

The messages are coming from all over the world and are being posted on the Facebook page of the National Taiwan Museum of Literature.

Li himself began with the message; “Viva Taiwan! Viva Literature in Taiwan!”(萬歲台灣).



From the Nat. Taiwan Museum of Literature FB page

So far the museum has received well wishes from poets all over the world including; the United States, Macedonia, Kosovo, Jamaica, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Bangladesh, Poland, Morocco, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Chile, Columbia and Ecuador.

The Japanese poet Kae Morii, sent the following message with hand drawn cherry blossoms.



From the Nat. Taiwan Museum of Literature FB page

It reads "The ocean of blue sky, the flowers of literature, the beauty of nature. Best Wishes Taiwan."

The messages show that Taiwan has the support of people all over the world, and that fraternity among nations surpasses geography and politics.

Macedonian Poet Dragana Evtimova's message.

From the Nat. Taiwan Museum of Literature FB page