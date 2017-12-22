  1. Home
  2. World

Clergy abuse victims haunted by sex harassment news

By GILLIAN FLACCUS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/22 16:57

FILE - In this March 14, 2013, file photo, Michael Duran, a plaintiff in a sex abuse settlement with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, ho

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2013 file photo shows the entrance to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the headquarters for the Roman Catholic Archdioces

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, members the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) hold a news conference outside the Cathedral

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, alleged clergy abuse victims Ken Smolka, right, comforts Manuel Vega during a news conference outside the Ca

FILE - In this March 31, 2010, file photo, former Los Angeles Police officer Manuel Vega, left, and Jim Robertson, who both allege abuse by clergy, sp

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2001, file photo, Ryan DiMaria speaks to the media at the Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana, Calif. DiMaria is a clergy ab

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of clergy abuse victims went public over the past two decades to shed light on sexually abusive priests within the Roman Catholic Church.

Now, many of these victims are being reminded of their abuse by the sexual misconduct scandals gripping Hollywood and Washington, D.C.

They see haunting similarities between their experience and the experiences of women coming forward about abuse at the hands of powerful men. They include fear of retribution, impossible power disparities, and confidential settlements that bury complaints.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has denied allegations that he raped three women and sexually assaulted or harassed dozens of others. In the fallout, dozens of other high-profile men have been publicly accused of misconduct.

The Catholic church has paid more than $3 billion to settle clergy abuse cases since 1950, including a record-breaking $660 million settlement in Los Angeles a decade ago.