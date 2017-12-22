Reports: Lotte founder, chairman convicted of corruption

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — News reports say a Seoul court has convicted the 95-year-old founder of the Lotte Group and his son and group chairman on corruption charges.

Yonhap news agency says the Seoul Central District Court also has sentenced founder Shin Kyuk-ho to four years in prison but allowed him to avoid jail in consideration of his age.

Yonhap says the court also handed a 20-month prison term to his son and chairman Shin Dong-bin but suspended that sentence for two years.

The court couldn't immediately confirm the report.

Prosecutors earlier indicted the two Shins and others on embezzlement, tax evasion and other charges.

Lotte, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea, has a major presence in Japan and Southeast Asia.