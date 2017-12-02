Anti-drug micro films by acclaimed Taiwanese directors go online with support from Luis Ko

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The internationally-acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) and Asio Liu (劉吉雄) recently released three micro films against drugs at the invitation of Luis Ko, CEO of I-Mei Food Co. and advocate for social causes, to drum up support for illegal drugs crackdown.

In the three short films, drug abuse survivors speak in front of the camera to unveil the horrible mental and physical consequences of drug addictions. In the first film, a young girl aged around 20 said she sought comfort from illegal drugs under the influence of her partner to deal with disappointments after several arguments with her single father.

She then came to realize that drug abuse has made her life even more miserable because it has impaired her brain and has caused memory loss. Though she has successfully rid herself of her drug addiction, the damage remains.

“I am so afraid that I might forget the way to return home someday,”she said with regret.

In the second film, three youngsters talked about their experiences with the illegal drug Ketamine, witnessing how drugs were tormenting their peers physically and mentally. One young boy recalled that when his friends consumed the drug, they would cause trouble everywhere and eventually went out of control. After being sent to jail for a few offenses, he came to realize that family members are the only people who stand by his side and love him unconditionally.

In the third film, two men coming from dysfunctional families were exposed to the drug at a young age and were once on the brink of death from overdosing in their 20s, which set off a wake up call to prompt them to see horrible consequences of drug abuse.

At that point in time, one of the men recalled, he was plagued with hallucinations caused by the drug and thought he was seeing ghosts teasing him. The other man said that the birth of his first child made him to get rid of drugs thoroughly and get back on feet to get a real job as a security guard to be the family bread winner.

At the end of the film by director Wu Nien-jen concluded, "there is no good consequence of drug abuse, and it is like you are paying to kill yourself."

I-Mei Food Co. CEO and Taiwan Advertising Council (TAC) Chairman Luis Ko said earlier this year in a public event that the harm inflicted by drugs is a serious problem, especially among people of a lower socioeconomic status. Ko also joined sponsorship of the anti-drug films.

Reports said that abuse of Ketamine and some other drugs may injure the bladder and cause ulcers and fibrosis. As a result, patients often struggle with urinary frequency and pain, with some even spending the rest of their lives wearing adult diapers. Hallucinations are common psychosis symptom for amphetamine takers.

According to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice, the prevalence of amphetamine and FM2 use in adolescent students is higher in Taiwan than other Asian countries like Hong Kong, South Korea and Indonesia.

The data also stated that the potential population with addictions to illegal drug could be as high as 300,000. Among them, Ketamine is the most popular illegal drug for people aged 18-24 and 35-44, and ahphetamine is the most popular among people aged 35-44.