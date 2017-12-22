Catalan vote fails to clarify Spanish region's future

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Elections in Catalonia have failed to clarify the restive region's immediate future, exposing a deep and broad split between those for and against independence from Spain.

While the pro-Spain Ciutadans collected the most votes in Thursday's ballot, it has proved a bittersweet victory for the business-friendly party. Those parties backing independence won the most seats, though they didn't get as many as in the last election two years ago.

The separatists' slim parliamentary majority will allow them to negotiate the formation of a government. However, past squabbles between them suggest it won't be easy.

Madrid called the snap election after Catalan separatists declared independence in October following a referendum deemed illegal by Spanish authorities. Spain's government fired the regional government, arrested some of its leaders and dissolved the Catalan parliament.