Malaysian PM leads protest in solidarity with Palestinians

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has led thousands of Muslims in a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians, slamming the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Najib told the crowd that Malaysia will do all it can to "save Jerusalem" and that he will not be cowed by the U.S. nor by his close ties with President Donald Trump.

Najib in September met Trump at the White House. Last month, Najib posted a photograph of himself with Trump on Twitter on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Manila.

Malaysia on Thursday joined more than 120 countries voting in favor of a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.