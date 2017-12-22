  1. Home
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - December 22

Taipei 101 will present a six-minute fireworks display, which will be further enhanced by a massive light-emitting diode (LED) display

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/22 15:53

TAIPEI  (Taiwan News) -- Top stories this week included Taiwan's English proficiency rated low on Global Index, 10,000 Taiwanese travel to Philippines to study English in 2017, Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks show to be longest in history, worker's insurance may not apply to 6 Vietnamese fire victims, Chinese warplanes conduct drills in Taiwanese airspace.
