Finnish Santa is in town! Come to the Christmas Market to fulfill your childhood dream  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A certified Santa Claus straight from Finland showed up in Taipei to attend a tree lighting ceremony at Howard Plaza Hotel's Christmas Market on Wednesday.

The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei invited the Finnish Santa as a special guest for its Christmas Market from December 20 to 24, giving out Christmas gifts and taking pictures with visitors.

The Finnish Santa has traveled to other Asian cities such as Beijing and Seoul, but this year, Santa will spend Christmas in Taipei which is also the only leg of his tour in Asia.

Besides the Christmas Market, the Santa Claus will also take part in several charitable events and visit some church-founded association, including TS Music in the Round charity concert, St. Anne's Home, the Taiwan Catholic nursing home in Bali, and the Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders, to send warmth and love to the children and the elders.



The Finnish Santa said on his Facebook page, “I was so happy to visit St. Anne's Home in Taipei and meet lovely people at Christmas Bazaar Event at The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei.”

The biggest highlight on Christmas Eve will take place at the host organization, the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei. The Finnish Santa will knock on the door of guests who sign up for the Christmas package and present Christmas gifts, fulfilling a childhood dream of everyone!

For more information and Santa’s schedule in Taiwan, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HowardPlazaHotel/