Vietnam prospers with increased trade and foreign investment in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam's 2017 exports and imports combined to set a new record for the country, reaching US$400 billion, a fourfold increase in trade since the country joined World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007, reports Reuters.

In the report released by Vietnam's Customs-Trade office on Dec.19, Vietnam exported roughly US$204 billion of goods as of Dec. 15, while imports over the same period were US$201.3 billion. The department estimated Vietnam would have a trade surplus of US$3 billion this year.

Additionally, Vietnam also received record amounts of foreign investment in 2017, reaching an estimated US$17 billion, which is the highest annual amount ever recorded by the country, according to Vnexpress.

Vietnam's Minister of Finance, Vuong Dinh Hue, said that the turnover of Vietnam's exports and imports from US$30 billion in 2001 to US$400 billion within 17 years is a miracle," reported by the Vietnamese media outlet.

He added that Vietnam's position in the WTO's export ranking by country has increased from 50 in 2007 to 26 in 2016; as for imports, Vietnam jumped from 41 to 25 and is expected to continue rising on the list in years ahead.