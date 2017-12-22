India, China hold talks on long-pending border dispute

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China are holding border talks with focus on ways to prevent a repeat of a recent face-off between their armed forces at a Himalayan plateau where China, India and Bhutan meet.

The Indian side at Friday's talks is led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the Chinese delegation by Special Representative Yang Jiechi. The two had met in Beijing in July on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS nations.

An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement did not give any details about the meeting.

The confrontation that started in June when Indian troops moved in to stop China from constructing a road in the Doklam region in Bhutan was the worst in decades. Both countries agreed to withdraw their troops on Aug. 28.