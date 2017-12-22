AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Muslims around the region gathered this week to protest Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar continued to cross into Bangladesh and yet another North Korean soldier defected to South Korea.

Panda cub Xiang Xiang made her first public debut in Tokyo.

In Hong Kong, pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong disrupted a session.

Fifty Chinese couple tied the knot in a mass ceremony in Sri Lanka.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

