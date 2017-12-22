AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting throws papers at the legislative council in Hong Kong after Hong Kong
In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer swing while cleaning windows at a shopping mall in
In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Chinese couples attend a mass wedding ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fifty Chinese couples were married at
This Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, shows a light display on a giant lantern that reads: "Bangon Marawi," or Rise Marawi, to honor the southern
In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, a Nepalese woman walks a bridge with her son to head to perform rituals in the fog during Gaya Aunsi festiv
In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, play on a bridge made by bamboos
In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, a worker set up lights ahead of the Christmas festivities at a retail street in Beijing. Retailers looking
In this Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, employees of the India's main opposition Congress party burn firecrackers and shout slogans to celebrate
In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Philippine Marines detonate a target as they train with Australian Defense Forces during a capability demon
In this Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, activists of Islamist parties, Hefazat-E-Majlish Bangladesh and Islami Kanoon Bastobayon Committee, hold ba
In this Thursday Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, a Muslim protester cries as they pray beside a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with h
In this Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, South Korean and U.S. Marines from III-Marine Expeditionary Force from Okinawa, Japan, patrol on the snow
In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, visitors tour the Imjingak Pavilion, with barbed wire seen at left, in Paju, South Korea. South Korean so
In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, people bow to the bronze statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill, marking t
In this Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, giant panda cub Xiang Xiang, left, is pulled by her mother Shin Shin at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Xiang Xiang, o
Muslims around the region gathered this week to protest Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar continued to cross into Bangladesh and yet another North Korean soldier defected to South Korea.
Panda cub Xiang Xiang made her first public debut in Tokyo.
In Hong Kong, pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong disrupted a session.
Fifty Chinese couple tied the knot in a mass ceremony in Sri Lanka.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com