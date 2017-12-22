  1. Home
  2. World

Brown caps 1,000th game with OT goal, Kings edge Avs 2-1

By  Associated Press
2017/12/22 15:10

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown smiles while being honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game, all with the Kings, during the first period agai

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, right, celebrates after scoring past Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov during overtime in an NHL ho

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal by defenseman Alec Martinez during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Los

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, right, blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, middle, as defenseman Alec Martinez, le

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, right, celebrates after scoring past Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov during overtime in an NHL ho

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth, left, reaches around Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown for the puck during the second period of a

Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov blocks a shot by the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Thursd

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov checks Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angele

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick blocks a shot during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Los Ange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing in his 1,000th career game, Dustin Brown scored in overtime to send the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 victory Thursday night over the Colorado Avalanche.

Brown came streaking down the left side and fired a shot past goalie Semyon Varlamov 44 seconds into the extra period. It was Brown's 13th goal of the season.

Alec Martinez also scored for Los Angeles, tying it 1-all in the third period. Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots.

Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche, and Varlamov made 25 saves.

The Kings avoided being shut out for the first time this season when Martinez scored from the blue line, the puck rising over Varlamov's shoulder and into the back of the net at 10:36 of the third.

It was the fourth goal of the season for Martinez.

The Avalanche scored the game's first goal at the 11:14 mark in the second period, with Landeskog skating outside the near circle to the far circle and whipping a wrist shot past Quick.

It was the 14th goal of the season for the Colorado captain.

A lackluster first period ended scoreless. Neither team had a power play, and the Kings managed just five shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: End their two-game road trip Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Kings: Travel to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey