  1. Home
  2. Society

Blackout hits Terminal Two at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

Almost 3,000 passengers affected by half-hour outage

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/22 15:13

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal Two. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – About 3,000 passengers booked on nine flights reportedly suffered delays due to a power outage at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal Two Friday.

An investigation concluded that something went wrong with the electricity supply to a newly built area for EVA Air catering services, with power levels suddenly falling rapidly.

Around 10:45 a.m., baggage conveyor belts ground to a halt, computers at the check-in desks in the departures hall fell silent, and tax-free shops and restaurants went dark, the Apple Daily reported.

As engineers from Taiwan Power Corporation were already present, they immediately undertook to restore power, which was completed within 10 minutes.

However, at 11:50 p.m., the power supply turned unstable again and new outages occurred which lasted until 12:16 p.m., airport officials said.

An emergency program was set up which allowed passengers to be transferred to Terminal One in order to be able to complete all their travel and immigration formalities on time, according to the Apple Daily.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Terminal 2
blackout
Taoyuan Airport
EVA Air

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire at Taoyuan airport: Tractor towing JAL jet bursts into flames
2017/12/21 10:19
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!
2017/12/18 20:20
10 millionth intl. visitor to Taiwan in 2017 gets a surprise welcome!
2017/12/12 16:39
Air France to revive Taipei to Paris direct flights
2017/12/07 16:21
Aerial fashion: third-ever uniform redesign for EVA Air hits the tarmac
2017/12/01 11:28