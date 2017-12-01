Blackout hits Terminal Two at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – About 3,000 passengers booked on nine flights reportedly suffered delays due to a power outage at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal Two Friday.

An investigation concluded that something went wrong with the electricity supply to a newly built area for EVA Air catering services, with power levels suddenly falling rapidly.

Around 10:45 a.m., baggage conveyor belts ground to a halt, computers at the check-in desks in the departures hall fell silent, and tax-free shops and restaurants went dark, the Apple Daily reported.

As engineers from Taiwan Power Corporation were already present, they immediately undertook to restore power, which was completed within 10 minutes.

However, at 11:50 p.m., the power supply turned unstable again and new outages occurred which lasted until 12:16 p.m., airport officials said.

An emergency program was set up which allowed passengers to be transferred to Terminal One in order to be able to complete all their travel and immigration formalities on time, according to the Apple Daily.