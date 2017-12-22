Girl gets 25 years in mental hospital in Slender Man case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate in order to please the fictional horror character Slender Man has been sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital.

Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur) pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. The following month, jurors agreed with Weier's notion that she wasn't responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill.

The girl apologized in brief comments she made in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday. She said she accepted responsibility.

Weier and Morgan Geyser (GY'-zer) lured Payton Leutner (LYT'-ner) into a wooded park near Milwaukee in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.