Universal Music Group strikes licensing deal with Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - According to Reuters, Facebook has signed a global licensing deal with Universal Music Group to allow its users to upload licensed music to their videos.

This agreement also covers Instagram and Oculus, as it will allow users of those services to upload and share videos containing licensed music from UMG’s artists without having the videos removed due to copyright violations.

Michael Nash, Universal Music Group's (UMG) Executive Vice President of digital strategy, announced that Facebook and UMG are creating a dynamic new model for collaboration between music companies and social platforms to advance the interests of recording artists and songwriters while enhancing the social experience of music for their fans.

"This partnership is an important first step demonstrating that innovation and fair compensation for music creators are mutually reinforcing – they thrive together. We look forward to Facebook becoming a significant contributor to a healthy ecosystem for music that will benefit artists, fans and all those who invest in bringing great music to the world,” Nash said.