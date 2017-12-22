Taiwan's FDA recalls more dairy products over salmonella fears  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More dairy products manufactured by French company Lactalis had to be recalled by the end of Friday in fears of salmonella contamination, announced Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The French multinational company already recalled millions of baby milk products distributed in some 30 countries earlier in December after 26 children had been reported ill with presumed salmonella poisoning in its dairy products, which include more than 100,000 items distributed in Taiwan.

Lactalis further expanded the recall on Thursday to all products manufactured in its Craon factory in western France since February "as a precautionary measure".

Taiwan’s FDA said at a press conference on Friday morning that seven types of products were listed in the latest recall, and among them, a total number of over 68,000 items had entered the market.

The latest recalled products in Taiwan are sold by such brands as Ostricare, Neoangelac, and Procare.

The tainted milk scandal broke out as the French health authorities said in early December that 26 infants had fallen ill with salmonella infection and the cause was associated with dairy products made by Lactalis. All the infected infants were reported in France and have recovered.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and sometimes vomiting. Even though most people recover without treatment, children or people with a weak immune system may require hospital care.

Salmonella is a bacteria and a common cause of foodborne illness. People usually contract salmonella infection after eating food contaminated by the bacteria.

