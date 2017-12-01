Taiwan Central Bank governor lashes out at critics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) struck back at business leaders, academics, politicians and other critics in his farewell speech after 19 years at the helm.

The veteran banker, who has ranked first in many international reviews, is due to retire next February, but President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not yet announced a successor.

The speech followed his final interest-rate meeting Thursday, in which the decision was made to leave interest rates unchanged, as expected.

Perng touched on a wide variety of topics, from exchange rates and interest rates to wages and the trap of low incomes.

While he only mentioned Taiwan Mobile Chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) by name, some of his remarks reportedly targeted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀), his own former deputy Shea Jia-dong (許嘉棟) and former lawmaker Shen Fu-hsiung (沈富雄).

Academics should read more in order to avoid misleading their students, Perng reportedly said.

The outgoing central banker said the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar was unfairly blamed for a host of ills, even for the low birth rate, CommonWealth Magazine reported, interpreting his remarks as criticism of Shea.

Perng lashed out at a book by the former deputy central banker in which he had predicted a major crisis in 2011 and criticized him for preventing the NT dollar from rising but not from falling. Shea sold all his books but the crisis of 2011 never happened, Perng said.

He also lashed out at critics claiming that his low-interest rate policies had caused the high prices for real estate in Taiwan. The country had the third-highest interest rates in the world, and as its economy was not recovering as fast as that of the United States, there was no room for rises, CommonWealth quoted Perng as saying.

The banker advocated a rise in the minimum wage as well as special laws on the subject, in effect continuing a war of words with Chang which started in 2013. The TSMC chairman recently complained that government calls for higher salaries infringed on the free market, but Perng said the relative strength of employees was too weak, thus creating the problem of low wages.