Nike announces partnership with Chinese Taipei Athletics Association

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Nike signed a 4-year partnership agreement with the Chinese Taipei Athletics Association(CTAA) earlier today(Dec 22).

Nike will provide the apparels for athletes to prepare them well for training and competition. Nike gave CTAA two pairs of shoes - Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% running shoes and Nike Zoom Superfly Elite spikes which designs were inspired by athletes as a form of commemoration and signify the partnership between them.

Taiwan athletes will be participating in many major events in 2018, which includes the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, IAAF World Indoor Championships in Athletics, Asian Junior Athletics Championships and Asian Games. There will be a test event for the athletes held from 10 to 24 February.

There are 25 athletes who meet the qualifying criteria for 3rd stage of Asian Games training, namely Yang Chun-han, Chen Chieh, Yu Chia-hsuan, Yang Lung-hsiang, Cheng Chao-tsun，Chen Kuei-ju and Hsiang Chun-hsien.

The partnership will begin on Jan 1, 2018.