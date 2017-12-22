MIT janitor facing deportation to speak about jail release

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor facing deportation to El Salvador is speaking about his release from a Boston jail.

Francisco Rodriguez-Guardado will be joined by his family, lawyers and other supporters at a Friday news conference. He was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after being held since July.

Rodriguez-Guardado's lawyers say his deportation has been stayed pending their request to reopen his asylum case. His family says in a statement that they're "overjoyed" to be reunited for the holidays.

An ICE spokesman says Rodriguez-Guardado was released with a GPS monitoring device. The agency took the 43-year-old into custody after declining to renew the temporary authorizations that allowed him to remain in the country since 2006.

The case sparked protests across Boston this summer.