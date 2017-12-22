AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

Argentina's president defended a pension overhaul approved by Congress that prompted violent protests and a general strike by opponents who say it will cut retirement payments and aid for some of poor families.

Animal shelters in Puerto Rico are being swamped by abandoned animals as people flee hardships on the U.S. territory or find themselves overwhelmed while trying to rebuild after Hurricane Maria.

Peruvian opposition lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over payments his private consulting firm received from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht more than a decade ago.

In Mexico, journalist Gumaro Perez was shot to death while at a Christmas party at his son's school, becoming at least the 10th Mexican journalist slain this year.

Improvised homes at Brazil's biggest squatter community sprawl over an area the size of about 10 soccer fields in a suburb of Sao Paulo, underscoring the tough life of the poorest Brazilians after the country's worst recession in decades.

Bolivian doctors took to the streets to protest a new penal code that increases criminalization of malpractice.

In Paraguay, the families of two Mennonites kidnapped by a rebel group delivered $25,000 worth of food to the poor as part of their ransom.

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera easily won a presidential runoff election, swinging the world's top copper-producing country to the right.

In sports, Millonarios defeated Independiente Santa Fe to clinch the Colombian soccer league title.

