Caggiula's last-minute goal lifts Oilers over Blues, 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Drake Caggiula scored with less than a minute remaining, and the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight game for the first time this season, beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night.

Caggiula took a pass in front from behind the net by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and beat Jake Allen with 49.8 seconds left.

Michael Cammalleri and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (16-17-2), who have won four of their last five.

Tage Thompson and Patrik Berglund responded for the Blues (22-13-2), who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

The Blues had the best chances in a scoreless first period, outshooting Edmonton 11-5. Edmonton had a good chance midway through the second, but a shot by Darnell Nurse hit a post and slid through the crease under a diving Allen to safety. It was the Oilers' fourth post of the game to that point.

The scoreless deadlock continued through 40 minutes with the shots favoring the Blues 26-19.

Paul Stastny had a glorious opportunity seven minutes into the third when he stole the puck from Cam Talbot behind the net, but the Oilers goalie made a desperate leap to prevent the wrap-around attempt.

The Blues finally scored with 10:30 left in the third period as Thompson got a shot through traffic past Talbot for his first career goal.

Edmonton tied it up 38 seconds later on a wrist shot by Cammalleri.

St. Louis regained the lead with 6:38 left, as Berglund scored on a one-timer, but Edmonton tied it again as McDavid waited for Allen to go down before lifting in his 13th goal of the season with 3:41 left.

NOTES: It was the final of three meetings between the two teams this season. The Blues won the two previous encounters by a combined score of 12-4. ... D Andrej Sekera made his season debut for the Oilers, playing for the first time since going down with a knee injury in his team's second-round playoff series against Anaheim last season.

UP NEXT

The Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Blues visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

___

