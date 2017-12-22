Filipina finally gains rightful Taiwan citizenship after 20 years 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After living in Taiwan for 20 years, a woman from the Philippines who misunderstood the procedure and her right to obtain Taiwanese citizenship, has finally succeeded with the help of the Department of Household Registration, reported UDN.

The 47-year-old woman, identified as Arlene (阿琳), mistakenly thought that the naturalization process would cost a large sum of money and had been living in legal limbo for many years.

She had married a Taiwanese man 20 years ago who she lived with in with Changhua County's Hemei Township, along with their three daughters. However, eight years ago, her husband died in an construction accident, and she was forced to eke out a living selling breakfast nearby.

Four years ago, she moved with her daughters to Taichung, where she sold breakfast near the Tanzi Export Processing Zone. It was at this time that she registered her eldest daughter, who had just turned 18, as the head of the household, which struck Department of Household Registration staff as odd.

When registration staff investigated the situation, they found that the woman had mistakenly believed that it would cost many tens of thousands of Taiwanese dollars for her to become a Taiwanese citizen, and instead had focused on working to survive and ended up living as an illegal resident or "black household" (黑戶). After hearing her account, household registration staff decided to help her become a naturalized citizen of Taiwan.

Initially, Arlene was wary and rejected their offer to help her apply for citizenship, but with the assistance of her youngest daughter's after school teacher and household registration staff, they slowly earned her trust. Two years ago, household registration staff helped her obtain 72 hours of basic language training and locate the missing documents required for naturalization.

In October of this year, Arlene obtained permission to become a naturalized citizen of Taiwan and obtained her residence permit. In one year's time, she will receive her official national identification card.

Arlene told UDN that after achieving naturalization, she felt a stronger connection with her daughters. She said when she only had an Alien Residence Certificate (ARC) she suffered discrimination when looking for work and encountered many barriers.

However, once she became a Taiwanese citizen, it is not only easier to find a job, but it also easier to obtain insurance, invest, and take out loans. "I thank the Taiwanese for their enthusiasm, doing anything will be so much easier," she said.