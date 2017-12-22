China jails seller of VPN services

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official newspaper says an entrepreneur has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for selling virtual private network service amid a campaign by Beijing to stamp out technology that evades its internet filters.

The Procuratorate Daily says Wu Xiangyang also was fined 500,000 yuan ($76,000) by the court in the southern region of Guangxi for operating his business without required licenses from 2013 until this June.

The ruling Communist Party tries to block China's internet users from seeing material deemed subversive or obscene and is tightening control on use of VPNs, which create encrypted links between computers and can allow users to see blocked websites.

The crackdown has disrupted work and study for millions of Chinese entrepreneurs, academics and other people.