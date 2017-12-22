Greece: Explosion damages court complex; no injuries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful explosion has damaged a court complex in central Athens, causing no injuries.

Police say the blast occurred before dawn Friday, following warning telephone calls to the offices of a daily newspaper and news website.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It occurred hours after the parliament approved measures to impose penalties against demonstrators who gather regularly at the court to try and disrupt weekly auctions of foreclosed homes.

The auctions have put pressure on Greece's left-wing government, which has abandoned tougher protection measures for distressed mortgage holders as part of negotiations with bailout lenders.