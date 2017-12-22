Lightning top Senators on shootout goals from Point, Stamkos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

The Lightning threatened to win on a power play at the end of overtime, but Nikita Kucherov's shot past Craig Anderson was launched a split-second after the buzzer.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped shots by Ottawa's Tom Pyatt and Matt Duchene in the shootout.

Ottawa broke out on top in unusual fashion. Bobby Ryan was credited with an unassisted goal 6:31 into the game after Dan Girardi's attempt to clear a rebound glanced off the shin of fellow Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn and past Vasilevskiy.

Twelve minutes into the second period, Tampa Bay pulled even on a delayed penalty with a deflected goal of its own. Kucherov blasted a shot from the top of the right circle that glanced off teammates Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn in the slot and through the legs of Anderson.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brian Boyle scored the tying goal in the third period and the game-winner in a shootout against his former team, and New Jersey overcame a season-high 45 saves by Henrik Lundqvist to beat New York.

John Moore and Blake Coleman also scored in regulation, and Kyle Palmieri converted in a four-round shootout for the Devils on the way to their third straight victory.

Cory Schneider made 25 saves and stopped three of four attempts in the tiebreaker, denying Jimmy Vesey when the Rangers had a chance to win. Schneider also turned aside defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to end it after Boyle put New Jersey ahead.

Vesey, Nick Holden and Kevin Hayes scored for the Rangers, who had won three in a row. Mika Zibanejad had a goal in the shootout.

PENGUINS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and Pittsburgh beat Columbus.

Letang scored in the fourth round of the shootout, beating Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side after a series of dekes. Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh in the shootout.

Cam Atkinson scored in the shootout for Columbus, but Matt Murray stopped Artemi Panarin, Jack Johnson and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Murray made 29 saves, while Bobrovsky stopped 39 shots.

Patric Hornqvist and Malkin both scored their 12th goals of the season on the power play for the Penguins, who have two wins in their last three games following a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh scored twice on the power play after a 0-for-15 slump.

Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist apiece for Columbus.

BRUINS 2, JETS 1, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy celebrated his 20th birthday by scoring the decisive goal in the shootout, Tuukka Rask made 37 saves and Boston beat Winnipeg.

After Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers' first attempt of the sudden-death portion of the shootout clanged off the post, McAvoy took the puck and meandered up the ice before firing his shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

Torey Krug scored his sixth goal of the season for Boston (18-10-5), which won its third straight game and sixth of its last seven.

Rask recorded a point for his eighth straight game (7-0-1) as the Bruins beat the Jets for the fourth straight meeting.

Patrik Laine scored his team-leading 18th goal for the Jets. Hellebuyck had 32 saves.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists to lead an early outburst that carried Carolina past Nashville.

Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm and Victor Rask also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of five. Cam Ward made 28 saves.

Kevin Fiala had the goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Carolina scored four times in the first 6½ minutes to chase Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.

DUCKS 5, ISLANDERS 4, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored his third goal of the game in overtime to give Anaheim the victory over New York.

Lindholm's sixth of the season came at 4:03 of the extra period, snapping a three-game losing streak for Anaheim.

The Ducks tied the game with goalie Ryan Miller pulled for an extra skater when Rickard Rakell scored at 18:45 of the third period. Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf assisted. Getzlaf had four assists overall and has points in five games since returning from a facial fracture.

Andrew Ladd put the Islanders ahead 4-3 at 7:52 of the third as New York rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games.