National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/22 12:11
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87
Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102
Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88
Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108
Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110
Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117
Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113
Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102
Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101
Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101
N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125
Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114
Philadelphia 34 15 12 7 37 96 97
Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95
St. Louis 36 22 12 2 46 108 90
Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100
Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103
Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99
Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90
Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100
Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82
Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103
San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80
Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108
Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113
Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110
Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3

Calgary 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 0

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled