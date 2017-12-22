All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87 14-2-1 11-5-1 6-2-0 New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102 10-5-2 10-4-3 3-3-0 Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101 14-5-0 8-7-1 5-3-0 Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98 13-6-0 8-7-2 7-5-1 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 11-5-0 10-9-1 5-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 14-5-3 5-7-1 5-4-3 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88 11-5-3 7-5-2 3-1-2 N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125 10-3-3 8-10-1 5-4-1 Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114 11-5-1 7-10-2 5-2-0 Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107 7-4-3 8-8-4 3-3-2 Philadelphia 34 15 12 7 37 96 97 8-7-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108 9-7-3 6-8-1 8-2-1 Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110 6-6-6 7-8-1 4-7-2 Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117 6-6-3 7-10-2 4-3-1 Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113 6-6-5 5-8-3 3-3-2 Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114 4-10-2 4-9-5 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 14-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95 11-4-2 10-5-2 8-2-1 Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82 10-5-2 11-5-2 3-3-2 St. Louis 36 22 12 2 46 108 90 12-7-0 10-5-2 6-2-1 Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100 12-3-1 8-7-5 7-3-1 Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86 10-5-2 7-6-3 4-5-2 Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99 10-4-2 8-9-1 4-6-0 Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103 9-10-0 9-4-3 6-4-0 Dallas 35 18 14 3 39 102 103 10-4-1 8-10-2 4-8-0 San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80 9-6-2 8-5-2 5-2-3 Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108 8-7-3 7-6-5 3-2-4 Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109 10-6-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113 6-9-3 9-7-1 4-6-0 Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110 6-10-0 9-7-2 5-1-0 Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125 3-11-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3

Calgary 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled