|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|7
|2
|52
|130
|87
|Toronto
|36
|21
|14
|1
|43
|119
|102
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|98
|88
|Montreal
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|94
|108
|Detroit
|34
|13
|14
|7
|33
|95
|110
|Florida
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|98
|117
|Ottawa
|33
|11
|14
|8
|30
|92
|113
|Buffalo
|34
|8
|19
|7
|23
|72
|114
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|109
|102
|Washington
|35
|22
|12
|1
|45
|112
|101
|Columbus
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|103
|98
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|115
|101
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|125
|125
|Pittsburgh
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|104
|114
|Carolina
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|95
|107
|Philadelphia
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|96
|97
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|34
|21
|9
|4
|46
|113
|95
|St. Louis
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|108
|90
|Winnipeg
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|119
|100
|Chicago
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|102
|86
|Minnesota
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|100
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|Colorado
|33
|16
|15
|2
|34
|105
|109
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|Los Angeles
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|107
|82
|Calgary
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|99
|103
|San Jose
|32
|17
|11
|4
|38
|88
|80
|Anaheim
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|97
|108
|Vancouver
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|93
|113
|Edmonton
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|101
|110
|Arizona
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|80
|125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3
Calgary 2, St. Louis 1
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.