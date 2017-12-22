Lindholm completes hat trick in OT as Ducks beat Isles 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored his third goal of the game in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Lindholm's sixth of the season came at 4:03 of the extra period, snapping a three-game losing streak for Anaheim.

The Ducks tied the game with goalie Ryan Miller pulled for an extra skater when Rickard Rakell scored at 18:45 of the third period. Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf assisted. Getzlaf had four assists overall and has points in five games since returning from a facial fracture.

Andrew Ladd put the Islanders ahead 4-3 at 7:52 of the third as New York rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

Ladd's rebound shot for his ninth goal beat Miller at 7:52 after Islanders captain John Tavares tied the game with his second goal of the night at 5:44 of the third. The goal was the 21st of the season for Tavares.

New York, which lost for the fourth time in five games, trailed 3-1 late in the second when Tavares scored at 16:59.

The Ducks led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Lindholm and Ondrey Kase.

After Islanders rookie sensation Mathew Barzal narrowed the deficit on the power play at 5:39 of the second, Lindholm scored again at 12:36.

A day after announcing future arena plans at Belmont Park, the Islanders won for the 11th time in 16 home games. They are 11-3-2 at Barclays Center this season.

The game drew a crowd of 10,092. The Islanders are last in the NHL in attendance, averaging 11,475 fans through 16 home games.

Lindholm opened the scoring at 8:09 with his fourth of the season, assisted by Andrew Cogliano and Getzlaf. The 30-year-old Cogliano has never missed a game in his NHL career, playing 822 straight.

Kase made it 2-0 at 9:54 when his slot eluded goalie Jaroslav Halak.

The Ducks outshot the Islanders 11-5 in the first and 15-9 in the second.

The Islanders came out with more jump in the middle period. Barzal narrowed the deficit to 2-1 on the power play, his ninth goal of the season. Josh Bailey and Tavares had assists. Bailey has points in seven straight games, while Tavares has a six-game point streak.

Lindholm scored his second of the game at 12:36 of the second to make it 3-1 in favor of the Ducks.

The Islanders entered having allowed a league-high 3.5 goals per game. They have given up three or more in 10 of 12 games this month.

Anaheim won the previous meeting 3-2 at home on Oct. 11.

Islanders forward Shane Prince made his season debut. Prince had ankle surgery in August and recently played four games with Bridgeport of the AHL.

The Ducks were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden after losing 5-3 at New Jersey.

NOTES: Anaheim's leading scorer, Corey Perry, remained sidelined with a knee injury he sustained on Dec. 11 at home against Carolina. ... The Islanders scratched forwards Alan Quine and Anthony Beauvillier, and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg. ... Anaheim scratched defensemen Korbinian Holzer and Andy Welinski, plus forward Dennis Rasmussen.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Finish their road trip Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh before the Christmas break.

Islanders: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

