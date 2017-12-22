Taiwan President inspects Air Force HQ after repeated incursions of China's aircraft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Owning to the fact that aircraft from China’s Liberation Army had repeatedly moved close to Taiwan during recent drills, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) inspected the Air Force Command Headquarters in Taipei on Thursday.

Tsai said the government would rather be prepared for a war that might not take place than be left without readiness for a single day, according to a statement released by the Office of Taiwan President.

Tsai said the dynamics of the Chinese military in East Asia had caused an impact on regional security and stability.

Tsai added Taiwan’s military should reinforce its preparation and training and that the Army, Navy, and Air Forces should coordinate with one another in order to maximize strength and effectiveness of their combat.

The most recent incursion of China’s Liberation Army took place on Monday when a Chinese aircraft flew back to its base via the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait, which prompted Taiwan’s National Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) to dismiss his report session at the Legislative Yuan and head to the Heng Shan Military Command Center in Taipei for a debriefing.

However, the Ministry of National Defense released a statement on Wednesday saying that it would no longer publicize reports about incursions of China’s military aircraft or ships nearing Taiwan.

Feng explained it was to prevent the public from being influenced by China’s deliberate maneuvers.