|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Toronto
|36
|21
|14
|1
|43
|119
|102
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|98
|88
|Montreal
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|94
|108
|Detroit
|34
|13
|14
|7
|33
|95
|110
|Florida
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|98
|117
|Ottawa
|32
|11
|14
|7
|29
|89
|109
|Buffalo
|34
|8
|19
|7
|23
|72
|114
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|109
|102
|Washington
|35
|22
|12
|1
|45
|112
|101
|Columbus
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|103
|98
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|115
|101
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|125
|125
|Pittsburgh
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|104
|114
|Philadelphia
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|96
|97
|Carolina
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|91
|106
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|112
|91
|St. Louis
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|108
|90
|Winnipeg
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|119
|100
|Chicago
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|102
|86
|Minnesota
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|100
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|Colorado
|33
|16
|15
|2
|34
|105
|109
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|Los Angeles
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|107
|82
|Calgary
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|99
|103
|San Jose
|32
|17
|11
|4
|38
|88
|80
|Anaheim
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|97
|108
|Vancouver
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|93
|113
|Edmonton
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|101
|110
|Arizona
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|80
|125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3
Calgary 2, St. Louis 1
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.