All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 126 84 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88 Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108 Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110 Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117 Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109 Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102 Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101 Columbus 35 21 13 1 43 101 95 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120 Philadelphia 34 15 12 7 37 96 97 Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112 Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91 St. Louis 36 22 12 2 46 108 90 Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100 Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86 Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99 Dallas 35 18 14 3 39 102 103 Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82 Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103 San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80 Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104 Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113 Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110 Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3

Calgary 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled