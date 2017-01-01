Taipei MRT to say open 42 hours during New Year's festivities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In order to accommodate the many revelers flocking to watch the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve countdown party and fireworks extravaganza, Taipei's MRT will run continuously for 42 hours from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, announced the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) on Thursday.

The MRT will officially run from 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, with the exception of the Xiaobitan and Xinbeitou stations, according to the TRTC.

In order to accommodate the increased load of passengers on the Bannan Line (Blue Line), starting from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 the wait time between trains will be reduced to 2 minutes and 28 seconds. Meanwhile, the waiting time for the Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line), will be reduced to 3 minutes.

Other routes will be adjusted flexibly depending on traffic conditions. Starting from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, all trains on the red line from Tamsui and Beitou will be extended to the Xiangshan Station, as Xiangshan is a highly popular spot to view the Taipei 101 fireworks from.



(Taipei Rapid Transit Corp image)

As the countdown nears, crowd control measures will be implemented on the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/Word Trade Center stations due to their close proximity to the New Year's festivities. Starting at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the gates between Exit 2 and the Taipei City Hall Bus Station will be closed, while at 10 p.m., Exit 4 at the Taipei 101/World Trade Center station will be closed and Exit 3 of the Taipei City Hall Station will be closed.

Also at 10 p.m., Taipei City Hall's underground passage connecting to the Uni-president Hankyu Department Store, Exit 3, and the passage connecting to the Breeze Xinyi Mall will all be closed.

Due to the numerous exit closures at those stations, the TRTC recommended that passengers taking the Blue Line headed toward Taipei City Hall get off one stop early at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall Station, and those on the Red Line bound for the Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station, hop off one station early at Xinyi Anhe Station.

As part of the crowd control procedures, bicycles will be banned and YouBike services will be suspended around MRT stations near the festivities after 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, said the TRTC.

After the festivities around Taipei 101 end, the TRTC advises that revelers take the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Yongchun, Xinyi Anhe, Xiangshan, and Nanjing Sanmin MRT stations, rather than the Taipei/World Trade Center and Taipei City Hall stations, as they will be jam-packed after the fireworks conclude.



(Taipei Rapid Transit Corp image)