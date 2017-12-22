Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 22, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/22 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 22 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China hands down heavy sentences for Taiwanese suspects in Kenya fraud case

@China Times: China hands down heavy sentences in Kenya fraud case

@Liberty Times: Chairman proposes handling BCC's radio channels and assets separately

@Apple Daily: Three killed in freeway pile-up

@Economic Daily News: Central Bank governor faces off with TSMC chairman over pay hike issue

@Commercial Times: Central Bank governor favors raising minimum wage
