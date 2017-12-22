Mexico enacts military policing law over rights objections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A law giving Mexico's military a legal framework to operate as police is being enacted over widespread objections from human rights groups.

The Interior Security Law takes effect Friday, following its publication in the country's official gazette Thursday.

It was passed by congress last week and went to President Enrique Pena Nieto's desk.

Pena Nieto said he is aware the bill is "especially sensitive" and will hold off on decreeing military deployments under the law until Mexico's Supreme Court decides its constitutionality.

Proponents argue the military is needed to fight powerful drug cartels that have not been brought to heel by civilian policing. Critics say the law was rammed through congress without discussion and does not provide sufficient human rights guarantees.