In India, some fear lawmakers are stoking anti-Muslim fervor

By NICK PERRY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/22 09:13

NEW DELHI (AP) — A series of incidents this fall have reinforced fears that anti-Muslim sentiment has hardened in India in the three years since a Hindu nationalist party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power.

Some say it has reached a point where Hindu extremists believe they can get away with murder. Others worry that hard-line Hindu leaders want to rewrite the country's rich Muslim history.

The shift in attitudes is happening in a democracy of 1.3 billion people that is often held up as a model for inclusion in the developing world. When former President Barack Obama visited New Delhi earlier this month, he said Muslims were integrated and consider themselves Indian.

In a tweet this month, Muslim lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether Modi is a leader for just Hindus.