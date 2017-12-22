Former Texas boys ranch residents say they suffered abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — The head of a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle has issued an apology after several former residents say they were abused by staffers there from the 1950s until at least the 1990s.

Former residents told The Guardian , a British newspaper, about abuse they suffered at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch. Steve Smith, a 68-year-old from Amarillo, told the newspaper that after his mother left him there as a boy, he was beaten many times.

Cal Farley's president and CEO Dan Adams said in a statement Wednesday that for those who left the ranch having "experienced abuse of any form, I am truly sorry."

The ranch has a current license with the state as a general residential operation providing child care and transitional living.