Former Wallabies captain Ken Catchpole dies aged 78

SYDNEY (AP) — Ken Catchpole, who played 27 tests for Australia and was a member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame, has died. He was 78.

Rugby Australia said Friday that Catchpole, a halfback who also captained Australia in 13 tests, died Thursday night after a long illness.

Catchpole came through the ranks in Sydney at Randwick and was picked as captain for his Wallabies debut in 1961 at the age of 21. He formed a halves combination with five-eighth Phil Hawthorne that was acknowledged as one of the best in the world at the time.

In 1968, Catchpole sustained a serious injury when he was pinned under other players in a ruck. He tore his hamstring and severely ruptured his groin, ending his playing career at the age of 28.