WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH SPOTLIGHT-STOKE

LONDON — Wherever Mark Hughes turns, it's hard for the Stoke manager to escape the rebellion growing among fans. After a decade among the elite, Stoke's English Premier League status is in jeopardy — along with the manager's job. By Rob Harris. SENT: 848 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SKI--SHIFFRIN-SPEEDY AMBITION

COURCHEVEL, France — There appears little to prevent Mikaela Shiffrin taking over from Lindsey Vonn as the unstoppable force in women's ski racing. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 719 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SWANSEA-BRITTON

SWANSEA, Wales — Player-coach Leon Britton will take charge of Swansea for its Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday following the departure of manager Paul Clement. SENT: 323 words, photo.

Also:

— SOC--BRAZIL-WCUP SQUAD. Brazil's coach sees 8 openings in World Cup squad. SENT: 132 words.

— SOC--BAYERN-WAGNER. Bayern signs Germany striker Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim. SENT: 168 words.

— SOC--LEVERKUSEN-DIVE. German association investigating Leverkusen coach's dive. SENT: 105 words.

— SOC--AJAX-COACHES. Ajax provisionally suspends coaching staff. SENT: 96 words.

— SOC--MANCHESTER DERBY-TUNNEL INCIDENT. Manchester clubs avoid sanctions after derby melee. SENT: 156 words.

GERMANY-DORTMUND ATTACK

BERLIN — A German man has gone on trial accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund's bus in an attempt to profit from a dive in the soccer team's shares. SENT: 120 words, photos. Developing.

Other Stories:

— SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART. Light winds might favor smaller boats in Sydney-Hobart race. SENT: 447 words.

— RGU--ENGLAND-INJURIES. England pair Daly, Hughes to miss start of 6 Nations. SENT: 80 words.

— OLY--FRANCE-LAB SUSPENSION LIFTED. Suspension lifted on French anti-doping lab. SENT: 119 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.