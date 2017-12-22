AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Dec. 22

Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

SATURDAY, Dec. 23

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

SUNDAY, Dec. 24

Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

MONDAY, Dec. 25

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Dec. 26

thru 30, Melbourne, Australia — cricket, 4th Ashes test.

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

thru 29, Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, test.

thru 27, Australia — yachting, Sydney-Hobart race.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27

No new major events.

THURSDAY, Dec. 28

thru 29, Bormio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 29, Lienz, Austria — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

FRIDAY, Dec. 29

Nelson, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

SATURDAY, Dec. 30

thru Jan. 1, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Yokohama, Japan — boxing, Naoya Inoue vs. Yoan Boyeaux for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

Tokyo — boxing, Milan Melindo vs. Ryoichi Taguchi for Melindo's IBF and Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight titles; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Carlos Buitrago for Kyoguchi's IBF strawweight title; Sho Kimura vs. Toshiyuki Igarashi for Kimura's WBO flyweight title.