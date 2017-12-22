GOP ready to move on from Russia in 2018; Dems keep focus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats are scrambling in the final days of 2017 to establish an enduring narrative on multiple Russia investigations and the integrity of the investigators.

It's a partisan messaging battle that has intensified as special counsel Robert Mueller appears to focus more intently on President Donald Trump and his inner circle.

Congressional Republicans who have put up with almost a year's worth of speculation and investigations into Trump's ties to Russia are hoping to move on from that topic in 2018, renewing focus on Democrat Hillary Clinton and stepping up criticism of Mueller.

Democrats remain focused on Trump and are pushing to keep congressional Russia investigations going.

On Thursday, two GOP-led committees began interviews in a new investigation into the FBI and its 2016 inquiry into Clinton's email server.