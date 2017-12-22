US calls for vote on tough new sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Friday on proposed new sanctions against North Korea, including sharply lower limits on its oil imports, the return home of all its overseas workers within 12 months, and a crackdown on the country's shipping.

The proposed sanctions aren't as tough as the Trump administration's call for banning all oil imports and freezing the North Korean government's international assets.

But the draft resolution would impose an annual cap on crude oil imports at 4 million barrels and on refined oil products including diesel and kerosene at 500,000 barrels.

It would also prohibit the export of food products, machinery and other items from North Korea. And it would ban exports to North Korea of industrial equipment, vehicles and industrial metals.