House expands probe of 2 lawmakers facing misconduct claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is expanding its investigation of Republican congressman Blake Farenthold of Texas to determine whether he lied to the committee in its inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.

The panel is also reviewing whether he directed his congressional staff to work on his election campaigns.

Farenthold is the subject of an investigation into whether he sexually harassed a former member of his staff.

Farenthold has announced he won't seek re-election to a fifth term. He has denied the allegations of sexual harassment.

The Ethics panel also said Thursday it has created an investigative subcommittee to determine whether Democratic congressman Ruben Kihuen of Nevada engaged in sexual harassment.

Kihuen is already the subject of an investigation, but the subcommittee is necessary for the most serious sanctions in ethics matters.