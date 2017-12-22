Hall of Famer Moon denies allegations in harassment lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon denies he sexually harassed a former assistant.

Moon did an extensive radio interview on KIRO-FM on Thursday to address claims of sexual assault brought in a lawsuit by Wendy Haskell.

Haskell filed the lawsuit in Orange County, California, this month, asserting that Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances while she worked for Sports 1 Marketing. Moon, who played parts of 17 seasons in the NFL with Houston, Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City, is the co-founder and president of the company.

Moon said Thursday he had a friendship with Haskell prior to her being hired as his assistant last summer and that their relationship was never sexual. Moon said he believed the lawsuit was in response to her being switched to a different job within the company.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL