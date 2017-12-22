20 US Dems ask Tillerson to support new election in Honduras

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 20 Democratic legislators is asking Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support a repetition of the presidential elections held last month in Honduras, given the irregularities found by the Organization of American States.

The OAS, which sent election observers to the country for the Nov. 26 election, issued a statement saying it was impossible to determine the victory of President Juan Orlando Hernandez with enough certainty due to irregularities.

The opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla is claiming fraud, but The Associated Press has learned that the U.S. is leaning toward recognizing the result of the election.

