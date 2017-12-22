Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) — Each December, a Vermont woman transforms her modest home into a veritable creche museum.

More than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph cover nearly every surface of Shirley Squires' home in Guildford, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage.

Through January, the 87-year-old welcomes school and church groups and other visitors by appointment to tour the collection, which includes scenes from around the world.

The scenes range in size, from one about waist high to another the size of a thimble. Some are wood, others porcelain or plastic. There's even a Jesus, Mary and Joseph in the manger in a sandwich bun.

She started collecting nativity scenes in the 1990s after the death of husband and later her son, both around Christmastime.