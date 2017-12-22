AT&T $1,000 tax bonus came after exchange with union head

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an exchange between AT&T's CEO and a union representing its workers, the company says it took steps to pay workers a $1,000 bonus in response to President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

The Communications Workers of America had pushed AT&T last month to guarantee workers would receive the $4,000 raise that White House economists said would be the result of the corporate tax cuts.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a phone call with the head of the union that company couldn't do the $4,000 raise but was considering a $1,000 bonus to union and non-union employees.

That's according to company spokesman Larry Solomon, who said AT&T then gave a quick heads up to members of Congress and the White House right before it announced the bonus Wednesday.